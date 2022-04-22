Patriots Mailbag: Why More Pats Free Agent Signings Could Be Coming

The full regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday, May 12, with a handful of select games set to be revealed during the preceding weeks. Here are the Patriots’ 2022 opponents:

HOME: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets

AWAY: Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

@pats300levelpod

If the Pats draft Araiza, do you think there is any chance they try & develop his K ability so when Folks contract is up in 2 yrs he might take over? He was a pretty good K @ SDSU & Bill during the season said it would be invaluable having someone do both to free up roster spot

Really interesting question about San Diego State’s Matt Araiza. There aren’t any specialists in the NFL who handle both punting and field goal/extra point duties, outside of occasional emergency situations. If there was ever a coach who’d test out that setup — using a hybrid punter/place kicker to save a roster spot — it would be Belichick, but the requirements for each position are so specific and distinct that it simply might not be possible for one player to do both at an NFL-caliber level.

Here’s what Belichick had to say on the topic during his epic nine-minute monologue about long snappers last September:

“It’s so rare that you even see a combination punter and place kicker. Usually it’s one or the other, and I think part of that is at one level it’s, I’ll say, relatively easy to put your foot on the ball, but at this level, you know, the difference in kicking mechanics and punting mechanics are so different that it’s really hard to be good at both, but you know, if a guy’s got a good leg and he’s a good athlete and he can make good contact with a ball, there’s a point where, high school, college, that maybe it’s good enough. Maybe he’s the best guy on the team to do that, but I’d say at this level, that will be asking a lot. Now, like, Jake (Bailey) can punt. Jake can kick off. Jake can kick field goals. To be at the kind of level you want it to be at, to have the person split their time between the two of those, again, I think is a lot to ask. I’m not saying it’s impossible or unheard of, but it’s a lot to ask, and that’s why you don?t see it very much.”

So, no, I don’t think it’s likely that the Patriots would draft Araiza and have him pull double duty, even though he both boomed punts and kicked field goals in college. He’s still an intriguing potential target for New England, though, with Bailey set to carry a non-guaranteed $4 million salary this season.

I had the Patriots grabbing Araiza in the fourth round (No. 129 overall) in my latest mock draft.

@DONOTIS11

What FA might the Patriots be interested in after the draft compensatory deadline has passed. Are Hightowers days with the Pats over?

There are a few notable ex-Patriots still lingering in free agency, like defensive end Trey Flowers and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks. I could see either potentially returning once the draft passes and external signings no longer impact the compensatory draft pick formula for 2023. (The official deadline for that is May 2.) A Flowers reunion, in particular, makes a lot of sense.

As for remaining free agents without New England ties, those names include: