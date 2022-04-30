Matt Groh Firmly Pushes Back Against Criticism Of Patriots Drafting

NESN Logo Sign In

It sure seems like Matt Groh wanted to make a statement Friday night.

The New England Patriots haven’t exactly received high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. The selection of guard/center Cole Strange with the 29th pick was viewed by some as a major reach, as was New England’s decision to trade up in the second round for receiver Tyquan Thornton, a player whom some believed could’ve been available in Round 5. All the while, some Patriots rivals have been aggressive in pursuing players with Round 1 grades (New York Jets), with others receiving praise for perceived mastery of the draft board (Baltimore Ravens).

And some of the criticism probably is fair. Strange and Thornton both could turn into great players, but the draft also is about using resources to maneuver around the board and maximize value. Many would argue that using a first-round pick on an interior offensive lineman with a Day 2 grade is an example of poor draft management.

However, there also is something to be said for going into a draft with a clear idea of which players you want and ensuring you end the day with them on your roster. The Patriots, under pressure to replicate the success they enjoyed in last year’s draft, simply might prefer to land the exact players they covet and avoid any risk of them going elsewhere.

Groh, in his first year as New England’s director of player personnel, clearly has heard some of the criticism. If you doubt that, you need only listen to Les Snead revealing that Sean McVay contacted Bill Belichick and the Patriots to clear the air about the video of him laughing over the selection of Strange.

While speaking with reporters early Saturday morning, Groh was asked about the notion that New England might’ve over-drafted with Strange and Thornton. His answer was telling.

“Yeah, I think that’s really easy for people to say,” Groh said. “Nobody knows what the teams are going to do behind you. When you come back up you don’t want to miss out on a player. I think it’s very easy. Sometimes you hear why — and not just in football — why did they trade for this guy? This team gave a second. Why didn’t we give a second? If they had just given it — well, if the other team’s second is better than your second, then you’re having to give up a one. It’s not all so cut and dry with where you think a guy is going to go, and you’ve got to look at what the rest of the board is telling you. If you value a player high enough, then you want that player to be a part of your team.