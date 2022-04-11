Matthew Judon Keeps Shooting His Shot With Free Agent Stephon Gilmore

Don’t tell Matthew Judon that a Patriots-Stephon Gilmore reunion is unlikely.
A month ago, at the dawn of NFL free agency, Judon tweeted at Gilmore as one of his many — and we mean “many” — recruitment pitches. It didn’t work, but New England’s star pass-rusher remains undeterred.
Gilmore, who still is free agent, tweeted Sunday evening about losing his wallet, or something. Current Patriots corner Jonathan Jones issued a lighthearted response, to which Judon replied with another apparent recruitment attempt.
Here’s the full exchange:
While a reunion with Gilmore can’t be ruled out entirely, it’s hard to see it happening.
The Patriots already have signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell and reunited with Malcolm Butler. They seem comfortable rolling with those two, Jones, Jalen Mills and other depth pieces or potential draft picks. Plus, after being traded to the Carolina Panthers in October, Gilmore was transparent in his dismay over how things played out over his final months in New England.
That said, as the reunion with Butler proves, any fence can be mended if the price is right. Gilmore’s value clearly isn’t as high as he would like it to be, and the door could be open for the Patriots to make him a compelling offer.