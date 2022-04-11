Matthew Judon Keeps Shooting His Shot With Free Agent Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t tell Matthew Judon that a Patriots-Stephon Gilmore reunion is unlikely.

A month ago, at the dawn of NFL free agency, Judon tweeted at Gilmore as one of his many — and we mean “many” — recruitment pitches. It didn’t work, but New England’s star pass-rusher remains undeterred.

Gilmore, who still is free agent, tweeted Sunday evening about losing his wallet, or something. Current Patriots corner Jonathan Jones issued a lighthearted response, to which Judon replied with another apparent recruitment attempt.

Here’s the full exchange:

Lost my wallet at the park today I?m Hot. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 10, 2022

I stole it and put it in his locker ?. See you soon — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) April 11, 2022

While a reunion with Gilmore can’t be ruled out entirely, it’s hard to see it happening.