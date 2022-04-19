Matthew Judon Now Tweeting At A.J. Brown Amid Receiver’s Titans Drama

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s almost zero chance of A.J. Brown landing with the New England Patriots, but don’t tell that to Matthew Judon.

Brown reportedly will sit out voluntary workouts this week as he seeks a new contract from the Tennessee Titans. The star receiver deleted “Tennessee” from his Twitter bio and lashed out against people calling him a “diva” and “bad teammate.”

I?m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

Dianna Russini of ESPN on Monday reported that, despite the drama, Brown and the Titans are working toward a contract extension for the 24-year-old. So, this all could be resolved in the near future.

But that didn’t stop Judon, who’s recruited stars all offseason, from tweeting at Brown.

Take a look:

Brown is among a handful of receivers who make Patriots fans long for what could have been.