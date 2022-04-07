Patriots Mock Draft 4.0: Pats Land Multitalented DB After Trade-Down

Wake up call from Max Mitchell pic.twitter.com/2TRaly0VuD — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 2, 2022

Mitchell isn’t a mauler in the run game and must continue to add mass and strength, but the Patriots have been willing to roster lighter tackles (Isaiah Wynn is 310 pounds; Justin Herron is 305) and lack depth at the position behind the injury-prone Wynn and Trent Brown.

Round 4, No. 127 overall: WR Kyle Philips, UCLA

The Patriots landed a proven perimeter receiver in their trade for Parker. Philips would give them the traditional slot technician they’ve lacked since Julian Edelman’s departure. He ran a 6.75-second three-cone drill at his pro day, led the Pac-12 in touchdowns this past season (10) and has garnered pre-draft comparisons to Hunter Renfrow, who always was viewed as a natural fit for the Patriots. Philips also was an effective collegiate punt returner, averaging 19.3 yards per return with two touchdowns on 26 attempts.

We had New England grabbing Philips all the way down at Pick 210 in our second mock draft, but a fall that precipitous now seems unlikely for the Chip Kelly disciple.

Round 4, No. 135 overall: CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

We considered using this selection on Houston slot cornerback/uber-explosive return man Marcus Jones, who visited the Patriots this week, but were deterred by his small stature (5-8, 174) and the fact he’s coming off surgery on both of his shoulders.

Instead, we kept the McCollum train rolling. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound, ball-hawking FCS product is the only player to appear in each of our first four Patriots mock drafts. We love his fit from a physical and an intangible perspective, and New England badly needs young cornerback talent.

Round 5, No. 158 overall: RB James Cook, Georgia

James White re-signed this offseason, but he’s coming off major hip surgery, and his understudy, Brandon Bolden, now is in Las Vegas. While there’s a chance J.J. Taylor could take on additional receiving duties in his third pro season, the Patriots’ backfield doesn’t have much proven pass-catching depth behind White.

Cook might not be the game-changer that his sturdier older brother, Dalvin, is for the Minnesota Vikings, but his passing-game prowess makes him an intriguing target for the Patriots. He dropped just one pass in 68 catchable targets at Georgia, per PFF, and his evasiveness makes him a tough cover.

Throw the ball to James Cook and good things happen pic.twitter.com/4EyqGOfEit — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 5, 2022

Round 6, No. 200 overall: EDGE Christopher Allen, Alabama

Allen came to Tuscaloosa as a stud recruit, and he showed flashes of that talent for the Crimson Tide, tallying six sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2020. But his college career was wracked by injuries, including a broken foot in the 2021 opener that wiped out the rest of his final season and prevented him from testing at the combine or Alabama’s pro day. (He reportedly plans to work out at the school’s second pro day next week.)