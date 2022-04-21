Patriots Mock Draft 6.0: Pats Buck Tradition After First-Round Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

With the 2022 NFL Draft a mere one week away, it’s time to roll out NESN.com’s penultimate New England Patriots mock draft.

This week, we have the Patriots breaking with tradition in Round 1, making a notable special teams shakeup in Round 4 and making multiple additions to their cornerback room on Day 3.

Previous mock drafts: 1.0 | 2.0 | 3.0 | 4.0 | 5.0

TRADE: Nos. 21 and 170 to Cowboys for Nos. 24, 129 and 155

First round, No. 24 overall: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Using a Day 1 pick on the 5-foot-11, 229-pound Dean would represent a major philosophical shift for a Patriots team that has long valued big, physical, old-school linebackers. (Think 260-pound Dont’a Hightower and 255-pound Ja’Whaun Bentley, their two 2021 starters.) But comments last week by new director of player personnel Matt Groh suggested such a shift could be coming.

Groh spoke about the dearth of bigger ‘backers at the college level and the need for NFL teams to adjust accordingly. He also confirmed the Patriots are looking to add more speed and playmaking ability on defense (and everywhere else) this offseason. Dean would provide that. He was a disruptive force for the best defense in college football (six sacks, 10 1/2 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight passes defended in 2021), winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, and also boasts the intelligence, leadership, experience and durability (25 starts over the last two seasons) that New England looks for in its defenders.

The Patriots also have shown an increased willingness to roster smaller linebackers, adding players like Cameron McGrone (6-1, 236), Mack Wilson (6-1, 233) and Raekwon McMillan (6-2, 242) within the last year.