Belichick Binocular All-Stars: Six NFL Draft Prospects Who Check All Those Patriots Boxes

Every year, as the NFL draft approaches, there are a handful of prospects who cause Patriots fans to bust out all the Bill Belichick GIFs.

You know the ones we’re talking about:

Well, this year has been no different. In the leadup to the 2022 NFL Draft, there has been no shortage of unheralded, late-round prospects who check all those Patriots boxes, from positional versatility to playing lacrosse to being special teams heroes. And some just have the look of a traditional Patriots slot receiver.

So, without further ado, let’s go over the inaugural Belichick Binocular All-Stars:

Jared Bernhardt, WR/QB/KR (Ferris State)

Size: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds

2021 stats: 1,322 passing yards, 1,421 rushing yards, 37 total TDs

Belichick and Bernhardt might be a match made in heaven. If he were given truth serum, Belichick, who played lacrosse in college and high school, might admit that LAX is his favorite sport. And Bernhardt is pretty good at lacrosse, having set Maryland’s all-time goals record and in 2021 winning the Tewaaraton Award, college LAX’s version of the Heisman Award. He then joined Ferris State to play quarterback for one season, and ho-hum led the Bulldogs to a Division II championship as a dual-threat quarterback. Bernhardt reportedly has done at least one top-30 visit with an NFL team and plans to pursue receiving/kick returning in the pros. If you’re looking for historical precedent, look no further than Chris Hogan, who played lacrosse at Penn State before joining Monmouth University for one season as a quarterback/receiver/cornerback/special teamer. Of course, Hogan played in New England for three seasons.

Drew Hartlaub, S/ST (Penn State)

Size: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

2021 stats: five tackles

With Matthew Slater nearing the end of his career, the Patriots might be in search of a new franchise special teams gunner, which very much is a thing in New England. Hartlaub might be the guy for the job. A special teams star for the Nittany Lions, Hartlaub is incredibly fast and athletic. At Penn State’s pro day, the stats recorded at which obviously carry caveats, Hartlaub posted a 4.22 in the 40-yard dash, a 4.15 in the 20-yard shuttle and a 6.75 in the three-cone drill. Those would’ve ranked first, second and fourth, respectively, at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which Hartlaub wasn’t invited to. Oh, and a Patriots scout reportedly was seen speaking to Haurtlab after his impressive pro-day performance.

Connor Heyward, TE/RB (Michigan State)

Size: 5-foot-11, 233 pounds

2021 stats: seven rush yards, 35 catches or 326 yards and two TDs

After signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jakob Johnson claimed the Patriots are planning to ditch the idea of using a traditional fullback, a staple of the Belichick era. However, that doesn’t mean New England won’t utilize a player who can double as a tight end and lead-blocking H-back — you know, what 2020 third-rounder Dalton Keene was supposed to do. Due to injuries, Keene hasn’t amounted to much in the pros, potentially putting his roster spot in jeopardy. If the Patriots are looking for a replacement, Heyward would be a logical choice. A running back for much of his MSU career, Heyward converted to a tight end/H-back hybrid role in 2021 with promising results. He’s a strong athlete who can play multiple positions, something the Patriots love. Plus, during NFL Network’s combine coverage, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said “just give him to the Patriots” while talking about Heyward.