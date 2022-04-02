Patriots Reportedly Have Talked With Odell Beckham Jr. About Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

At the very least, the New England Patriots reportedly have considered the possibility of adding Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

The sides talked early in NFL free agency, and some mutual interest might remain,” according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham still is working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered — his second in two seasons — during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Watch for the Patriots here,” Fowler said Friday during an “NFL Live” appearance. “I’m told they at least had some exploratory talks early in free agency. … Beckham has interest in Bill Belichick, potentially playing for him. There could be some mutual stuff there. So, something to keep in mind.

“But there’s no real rush here, from what I’m told, on both sides — either with the team or with Beckham.”

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Beckham admitted he was “very close” to signing with New England after his early November release from the Cleveland Browns. A desire to compete immediately for a championship played a role in his eventual decision.

Moreover, Beckham long has revered Belichick, with all indications the Patriots head coach feels the same way about the 29-year-old wideout.