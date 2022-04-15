Patriots Personnel Chief Hints At Big Change To Defensive Strategy

NESN Logo Sign In

The throwback linebacker — 250-plus pounds, ultra-physical, stout against the run — is falling out of fashion across the NFL.

The New England Patriots, who have long valued those types of defenders, might be changing with the times.

Matt Groh, the Patriots’ new director of player personnel, held a virtual news conference Friday to preview the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Among his more notable comments was his outlook on this year’s linebacker class, which Groh acknowledged simply does not feature many players like a 260-pound Dont’a Hightower or 255-pound Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Bigger linebackers are being deemphasized in the college game as the coaches gravitate more and more toward faster, more athletic options. And since NFL teams are dependent on colleges to replenish their talent pools, they’re forced to adapt.

“It’s a different game than it was 20, 30, 40 years ago, and that player has also changed,” Groh explained. “There’s not as many of those big linebackers. They just — they don’t exist. Colleges want them smaller, and we’ve got to be able to adapt to the college game. You can’t just create these guys out of thin air. With all the positions, it’s what the college game provides us.

“We have to just take what they are going to give us from year to year. One year, there might be a couple high-level Sam linebackers, and other years, there might not be any. So if you’re looking at trying to play with that kind of player, you’ve got to figure out a way to get that player. Either you’re going to take him higher in the draft than maybe some other teams would, or you’ve got to go out in free agency and find that guy. It’s really just as simple as there aren’t a lot of those guys in college anymore, so you’re not going to see a lot of those guys in the NFL anymore.”

The 2022 linebacker class does feature a few notable prospects who wouldn’t be classified as “undersized.” Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal measured in at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Montana State’s Troy Andersen is 6-3, 243. Georgia’s Quay Walker is 6-4, 241. All three are projected as Day 2 picks.