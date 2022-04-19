Photos, Video Show Patriots Who Attended First Day Of Offseason Program

NESN Logo Sign In

Football is (kinda) back in New England.

The Patriots on Monday officially began their offseason program, welcoming a large group of players for various workouts. For the first two weeks of the program, players only are allowed to take part in meetings and participate in strength and conditioning or rehabilitation exercises. Attendance is voluntary.

The Patriots eventually shared a gallery of photos taken by team photographer Eric Adler, as well as a video showing highlights from the day. The content reveals some, but not all, of the players who made the trip to Gillette Stadium.

Here are the photos and video:

Day 1 of 2022.



?: https://t.co/yJvfNo2Cb0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2022

Back in the swing of things. pic.twitter.com/NRXPkfnoNS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 18, 2022

And here are the players we identified: