Photos, Video Show Patriots Who Attended First Day Of Offseason Program

Football is (kinda) back in New England.
The Patriots on Monday officially began their offseason program, welcoming a large group of players for various workouts. For the first two weeks of the program, players only are allowed to take part in meetings and participate in strength and conditioning or rehabilitation exercises. Attendance is voluntary.
The Patriots eventually shared a gallery of photos taken by team photographer Eric Adler, as well as a video showing highlights from the day. The content reveals some, but not all, of the players who made the trip to Gillette Stadium.
And here are the players we identified:
— QB Mac Jones
— CB Malcolm Butler
— RB Ty Montgomery
— RB Damien Harris
— WR Jakobi Meyers
— RB J.J. Taylor
— LB Ronnie Perkins
— WR Kendrick Bourne
— DL Henry Anderson
— LB Josh Uche
— RB Rhamondre Stevenson
— TE Dalton Keene
— CB Jabrill Peppers
— WR DeVante Parker
— QB Jarrett Stidham
— RB Devine Ozigbo
— TE Jonnu Smith
— OT Yodny Cajuste
— OG Drew Desjarlais
— DL Deatrich Wise
— TE Devin Asiasi
— K Quinn Nordin
— CB Jalen Mills
— WR Nelson Agholor
— WR Tre Nixon
— C David Andrews
— OT Justin Herron
— DL Byron Cowart
In case you missed it, Butler on Monday also spoke with reporters for the first time since rejoining the Patriots. He addressed the elephant in the room, while also offering insight into how his New England reunion came to be.
Following the first two weeks of the offseason program, the Patriots can begin running players through various instruction/drills under coaching supervision. You can click here for a full breakdown of how New England’s program will be structured.