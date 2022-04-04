Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham, Wife Kennedy Announce Birth Of Daughter

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarrett Stidham has his offseason plans sorted, as the New England Patriots quarterback on Friday welcomed his first child.

Stidham and his wife, Kennedy Stidham, announced the birth of Lennon Love Stidham in Instagram posts shared Monday.

“The best day of our lives,” Stidham wrote after sharing the baby’s name and birthdate. “So proud of (Kennedy Stidham) For bringing this little girl into this world. We love you baby girl.”

The baby is the first for the couple, who met at Baylor (where Jarrett played before transferring to Auburn, and Kennedy was on the soccer team). They were married in June 2019.