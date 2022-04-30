Patriots Reportedly Make N’Keal Harry Available For Trade On Day 3 Of NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

By the end of the 2022 NFL Draft, N’Keal Harry might be playing for a different team.

The Patriots reportedly made the fourth-year receiver available for a trade during Day 3 of the draft, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Saturday morning, citing NFL sources. Giardi’s report arrived shortly after insider Mike Garafolo said the Arizona Cardinals are shopping receiver Andy Isabella, a 2019 second-round pick.

N?Keal Harry is another wideout who is very much available per league sources. https://t.co/lNnTZT32pm — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 30, 2022

Harry has been the subject of trade speculation since last offseason when he publicly requested a moves from the Patriots. He went on to have another forgettable season and most recently was absent from the start of New England’s voluntary offseason program.

It’s notable the reports on Harry and Isabella arrived at nearly the same time. Some have suggested the Patriots and Cardinals could swap Harry and Isabella in an effort to give both players fresh starts.

Harry caught just 12 balls for 184 yards in 12 games last season, giving him 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns since he was drafted 32nd overall in 2019. Isabella, a shifty slot receiver out of UMass, has just 31 catches for 426 yards and three scores over three seasons.

New England added to its receiving corps Friday night, selecting Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton with the 50th pick in the NFL draft. Thornton now joins a group that includes DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and, for now, Harry.