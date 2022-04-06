Patriots Rumors: How Pats Cleared Cap Space For DeVante Parker Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ acquisition of DeVante Parker required a bit of financial maneuvering.

To make room for Parker’s $6 million salary cap hit and finalize the wide receiver’s trade from the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots restructured defensive end Deatrich Wise’s contract, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday.

By converting $2.85 million of Wise’s 2022 base salary to a signing bonus, New England cleared $1.9 million in cap space, per Yates’ report. Wise signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Patriots last offseason.

The Patriots’ trade for Parker was made official Tuesday. The talented but injury-prone 29-year-old projects as a starter in New England’s receiving corps and could emerge as the team’s No. 1 wideout if he can stay healthy.

New England traded a 2023 third-round draft pick to AFC East rival Miami for Parker and a 2022 fifth. Parker has two years remaining on his current contract, carrying another reasonable cap hit of $6.3 million in 2023.

Though the Dolphins controlled his destination, Parker reportedly made it “very clear” that he wanted to join the Patriots.