Patriots Rumors: Latest On N’Keal Harry After DeVante Parker Trade

Saturday’s DeVante Parker trade could spell the end of N’Keal Harry’s tenure in New England. But the Patriots reportedly do not have any imminent plans to cut ties with the first-round draft bust.

As of Monday afternoon, Harry had “not received indication he’ll be released,” according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“But (the) draft could dictate movement on (a) release or trade,” Fowler tweeted.

Harry’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors since last spring, with the Patriots evidently receiving no acceptable offers for the 24-year-old wide receiver.

Drafted ahead of players like A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson and Hunter Renfrow in 2019, Harry has managed just 57 receptions on 103 targets for 598 yards and four touchdowns over his three pro seasons. In 2021, he averaged exactly one catch per game (12 in 12 appearances) and sat out one late-season contest as a healthy scratch, with practice squad call-up Kristian Wilkerson playing in his place and scoring two touchdowns.

Harry was fourth on the Patriots wideout depth chart for most of this past season behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Parker, who’s two years removed from a 1,200-yard, nine-touchdown campaign, should be an instant starter for New England if he can stay healthy, pushing Harry further down that list.