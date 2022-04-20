Why Patriots Should Make Rare Exception, Go All In For Deebo Samuel

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to tell whether the Patriots want an elite wide receiver. They’ve sat on the sidelines as the wideout market has exploded in recent years, but we also are talking about the same team that has brought in the likes of Randy Moss, Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown — admittedly at discounts.

Maybe Bill Belichick would rather use the draft to give Mac Jones a shiny new toy. But if New England is willing to commit significant draft/financial capital to acquire an established receiver, then there really only are a few players whom Belichick should consider making a once-in-career exception for.

And one of them just went public with a trade request.

Deebo Samuel, who thought the Patriots would draft him in 2019 (they took N’Keal Harry), reportedly wants to move on from the 49ers. And, although some reports indicate Samuel (set to hit free agency next offseason) wants a record-breaking contract, money reportedly isn’t the root of his discontent in San Francisco.

You could defend the Patriots for passing on some of the wideouts who recently have switched teams. Davante Adams is incredible, but he’ll turn 30 years old next December. Tyreek Hill is 28 years old, recently has battled injuries and carries some off-the-field baggage. A.J. Brown might not get traded, but if he does move, a team would be taking a significant risk on a player who always is banged up. The Houston Texans should’ve gotten more for DeAndre Hopkins, but they’re starting to look smart for not wanting to pay him.

Belichick probably should’ve made a play for Stefon Diggs a couple of years ago before the Buffalo Bills traded for him. Oh well.

Among the teams to consider as the trade market for Deebo Samuel heats up: The #Jets, the #Packers, the #Chiefs, the #Lions? and, I assume, most other teams who like really good players. https://t.co/onrd55k3s3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

Samuel only is 26 years old and is as talented as any of those players. You even could argue his ceiling is higher, given his abilities in the running game. Despite all that’s happened in the NFL this offseason, players like Samuel, with virtually zero drawbacks, rarely become available.