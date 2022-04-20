Why Patriots Should Make Rare Exception, Go All In For Deebo Samuel

It’s hard to tell whether the Patriots want an elite wide receiver. They’ve sat on the sidelines as the wideout market has exploded in recent years, but we also are talking about the same team that has brought in the likes of Randy Moss, Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown — admittedly at discounts.
Maybe Bill Belichick would rather use the draft to give Mac Jones a shiny new toy. But if New England is willing to commit significant draft/financial capital to acquire an established receiver, then there really only are a few players whom Belichick should consider making a once-in-career exception for.
And one of them just went public with a trade request.
Deebo Samuel, who thought the Patriots would draft him in 2019 (they took N’Keal Harry), reportedly wants to move on from the 49ers. And, although some reports indicate Samuel (set to hit free agency next offseason) wants a record-breaking contract, money reportedly isn’t the root of his discontent in San Francisco.
You could defend the Patriots for passing on some of the wideouts who recently have switched teams. Davante Adams is incredible, but he’ll turn 30 years old next December. Tyreek Hill is 28 years old, recently has battled injuries and carries some off-the-field baggage. A.J. Brown might not get traded, but if he does move, a team would be taking a significant risk on a player who always is banged up. The Houston Texans should’ve gotten more for DeAndre Hopkins, but they’re starting to look smart for not wanting to pay him.
Belichick probably should’ve made a play for Stefon Diggs a couple of years ago before the Buffalo Bills traded for him. Oh well.
Samuel only is 26 years old and is as talented as any of those players. You even could argue his ceiling is higher, given his abilities in the running game. Despite all that’s happened in the NFL this offseason, players like Samuel, with virtually zero drawbacks, rarely become available.
Receivers such as DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson, Terry McLaurin and, arguably, Diontae Johnson, are the only other young wideouts who could move the needle in a similar direction. There is some ongoing trade buzz surrounding Metcalf, but there’s nothing indicating the other three will want to force trades anytime soon.
So, let’s focus on Samuel. The Patriots should do whatever is necessary to bring him in.
It won’t be easy. Ian Rapoport on Wednesday named the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs as teams who could pursue Samuel. Another report identified the Houston Texans as a team to watch. If they want to, all three of those teams could make overwhelming offers led by draft picks.
The Jets own the fourth and 10th overall picks in the draft; the Texans hold the third and 13th picks; and the Chiefs have the 29th and 30th selections. Currently, the Patriots only own one first-round selection, the 21st pick. If Belichick gets into a bidding war with the Jets, for example, he probably will need to fork up additional appealing picks — perhaps a second- and fourth-rounder — and maybe part with a promising young player, too. Then, in all likelihood, he’ll need to give Samuel a top-of-the-market contract. Such is the going rate these days for a player of Samuel’s caliber.
Last week, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald proposed a Patriots-Samuel trade package that would send three picks (a first- and second-rounder, along with a fourth) and safety Kyle Dugger to San Francisco. That feels about right.
But he’s worth it. Samuel, who earned first-team All-Pro honors last season, caught 77 balls for 1,405 yards, good for an NFL-leading 18.2 yards per reception. He added 59 rushes for 365 yards on the ground. In 16 games, Samuel scored six touchdowns through the air and eight on the ground. He is the kind of versatile, explosive weapon who is made to excel in the Patriots offense.
Again, the Patriots could target a receiver in the draft and benefit from a team-friendly deal. Or they could hope someone like Metcalf eventually reaches free agency, meaning they wouldn’t have to trade assets. Maybe Belichick instead has his eyes on McLaurin or Johnson and hopes they’ll shake free.
But, to quote new personnel chief Matt Groh from literally five days ago: “You can’t just sit around and wait and hope to get one of these guys in the draft. You’ve got to be proactive about going to get one of them.”