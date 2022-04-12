Underrated Patriots Contributor Signs Free Agent Contract With Colts

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly are losing one of their core special teamers.

Brandon King, 28, has agreed to sign a one-year free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday morning, citing King’s agent. King is coming off a season in which he made 10 tackles while playing on 75% of special teams snaps, compared to only two total snaps on defense as a depth linebacker.

The details of King’s deal with the Colts currently are unknown.

King is underrated in two ways: as a player and as a story.

In addition to being a solid contributor on special teams since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, the Auburn product was one of the great stories on the 2021 Patriots. After missing all of New England’s 2019 and 2020 campaigns due to knee and quad injuries, King battled for and won a roster spot last summer, and went on to prove himself worthy of another NFL contract.

Four members of the 2021 Patriots remain unsigned three weeks into free agency: defensive lineman Carl Davis and linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy, who was released before the start of the new NFL league year.