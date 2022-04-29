Patriots Move Down in NFL Draft, Land Three Picks In Trade With Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

To the surprise of zero people on Planet Earth, the Patriots traded down in the 2022 NFL Draft.

New England on Thursday night sent the 21st overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Nos. 29, 94 and 121, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The Chiefs wound up selecting Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick in Round 1.

Kansas City sends Nos. 29, 94 and 121 to New England for No. 21. https://t.co/kYqZZPrTay — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2022

With the trade, the Patriots now are scheduled to make 11 picks in the draft. That number almost certainly will change, as New England now has more ammunition to potentially trade up and down the draft board.

Here’s the Patriots’ updated pick list:

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 85, No. 94

Round 4: No. 121, No. 127

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 183, No. 200, No. 210

Round 7: No. 245