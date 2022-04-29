Patriots Move Down in NFL Draft, Land Three Picks In Trade With Chiefs

To the surprise of zero people on Planet Earth, the Patriots traded down in the 2022 NFL Draft.
New England on Thursday night sent the 21st overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Nos. 29, 94 and 121, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The Chiefs wound up selecting Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick in Round 1.
With the trade, the Patriots now are scheduled to make 11 picks in the draft. That number almost certainly will change, as New England now has more ammunition to potentially trade up and down the draft board.
Here’s the Patriots’ updated pick list:
Round 1: No. 29
Round 2: No. 54
Round 3: No. 85, No. 94
Round 4: No. 121, No. 127
Round 5: No. 158
Round 6: No. 183, No. 200, No. 210
Round 7: No. 245