Patriots’ Trent Brown Tweets At Deebo Samuel After WR’s Trade Request

Trent Brown is all of Patriots nation right now.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that superstar receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Rumors of Samuel wanting out had increased in recent days, and now the possibility of a trade involving the 26-year-old seemingly is very real.

Shortly after news broke, Brown used Twitter to recruit Samuel to New England.

“Aye (Samuel) pull up to Foxboro my G,” the Patriots tackle tweeted. “It don’t get that cold.”

As for why Samuel wants to leave the 49ers, his rationale remains unclear. Samuel is set to become a free agent next offseason, but money reportedly isn’t the only factor in play.

Check out this tweet from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who also noted that a trade isn’t guaranteed: