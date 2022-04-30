Patriots UDFA Tracker: D’Eriq King Among New England Signees

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the New England Patriots aren’t finished assembling their rookie class.

The end of Round 7 marked the start of the undrafted free agent signing period, with teams scrambling to sign players who did not hear their names called on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Throughout the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have excelled at unearthing undrafted gems, with a list of finds that includes David Andrews, Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Adam Butler, Brandon Bolden and Brian Hoyer, among others.

Below is a running tally of 2022 UDFAs who reportedly have signed with New England. This list will be continuously updated as new signings are reported:

Miami QB/WR/RB D’Eriq King

King was an undersized quarterback at Miami. Now, he’s trying to make it as a multipositional playmaker in the NFL. He visited the Patriots during the pre-draft process and had a workout with offensive assistant Joe Judge.

Texas S Brenden Schooler

A former wide receiver who played at Oregon and Arizona before landing in Austin, Schooler ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and profiles as a potential impact player on special teams.