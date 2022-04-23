PFF Explains Why Patriots Are A Top Landing Spot For Kadarius Toney

NESN Logo Sign In

In spite of off-field concerns, Kadarius Toney is still a dynamic, game-changing receiver who has the ability to boost any NFL offense.

New York Daily News Sports’ Pat Leonard reported on Friday the New York Giants are looking to trade Toney. The former 2021 first-round pick skipped voluntary minicamp, and it appears the Giants organization are not taking the decision lightly.

Many reports have since come out on the number of teams interested in trading for Toney, including the New England Patriots, and the Patriots might just be a solid fit, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF’s Eric Eager identified six teams that would be the right fit for Toney, at the cost of around a third-round pick. The six teams he wrote were the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and the Patriots.

“The Patriots acquired a bunch of secondary players last year and have always been poor at drafting receivers,” Eager wrote on PFF.com. “Furthermore, Bill Belichick loves to acquire what can be described as distressed assets such as Toney.”

Eager’s point on the Patriots’ proclivity in acquiring “distressed assets” rings true. In 2019, the Patriots signed Antonio Brown on the same day he was released on Sep. 7. It’s possible that Toney’s off-field concerns can be alleviated once he steps foot into the Patriots organization. The only question is how much the Giants will be asking for Toney in trade negotiations and how much are the Patriots willing to give up in return.