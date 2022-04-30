Pierre Strong Highlights: Watch Video of Speedy Patriots Draft Pick

Don't be shocked if Pierre Strong makes some eye-popping plays in the NFL

by

Pierre Strong Jr. might be a problem for New England Patriots opponents if they don’t tackle him.

Sure, it sounds obvious, but those are the results of the eye test.

The Patriots shared a package of the some of the highlights the lightning-fast running back produced during his four seasons at South Dakota State. New England selected Strong in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he is expected to add speed to the offense.

These highlights will help anyone understand why that’s the case.

Not only was strong a productive rusher and pass-catcher in college, he also threw a touchdown pass in a playoff semifinal, per the Patriots.

New England’s running-backs room is bulging, following Strong’s addition and he’ll have to compete hard to earn playing time in 2022. Nevertheless, no one should be shocked if he makes some game-breaking plays in his NFL career.

