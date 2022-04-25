Promote Triston Casas? Pros, Cons For Red Sox Calling Up Prospect Slugger

NESN Logo Sign In

It sure didn’t seem, entering the 2022 season, that offense would be a major problem for the Boston Red Sox.

With just about 10% of the season complete, however, it’s looking more and more like Boston needs some sort of infusion at the plate. And it won’t take long, if it hasn’t happened already, for many to wonder whether Triston Casas might be a shot in the arm this team seemingly needs.

The offense just hasn’t been there. After being nearly no-hit over the weekend in Tampa Bay, the 7-9 Red Sox rank 19th in baseball in runs scored. Their .626 OPS is good for 22nd. And while they rank a somewhat respectable 13th in hard-hit percentage, you really can’t blame this lack of production on luck given the plate discipline. No team has swung at a higher rate of pitches outside the strike zone than the free-swinging Sox, who also lead the majors in overall swing rate. No team swings and misses at a higher rate than the Red Sox.

Whether Casas is the answer certainly is up for debate. Here’s a quick rundown of the pros and cons of potentially promoting the No. 19 prospect in baseball.

PROS

He could solve the first-base issue

For the second season in a row, first base has been a relative black hole of production for Boston. Typically an area of offensive strength for teams, first base has been anything but for the Sox between Bobby Dalbec and Travis Shaw. The duo currently owns a wRC+ of 6. Six. League average is 100. Seattle leads the majors with a wRC+ of 235, followed by the Rays at 199, and 20 teams have a wRC+ of 100 or better. The next-closest team is Cincinnati — at 48.

Like the lineup in general, plate discipline has been an issue. Boston first basemen have the 27th-best walk rate with the third-highest strikeout rate, due in large part to swinging at pitches outside the zone more than all but four teams and making contact less often than two. There has been some swing-and-miss in Casas’ professional game, but he does have a career walk rate of 13% (Dalbec and Shaw currently sit at 4.1%), and he has drawn a walk in 12 of 17 games at Triple-A Worcester this season.