Rafael Devers Makes Very Long Run, Turns In Web Gem Against Twins

Rafael Devers tends to be known for his offensive prowess, but if the Boston Red Sox third baseman makes more defensive plays like he did Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, his defense won’t be overlooked much longer.

Devers, essentially playing shortstop in a defensive shift during the fifth inning at Fenway Park, turned and perfectly tracked a pop fly to short center field. Devers, while in full sprint, hauled in the catch over his shoulder with Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández making a run towards the baseball, as well.

It marked the first out of the inning as Minnesota’s Trevor Larnach would have given the Twins runners at first and second with nobody out had the Red Sox not made the play.

Red Sox-Twins remained scoreless heading into the sixth inning with Boston starter Michael Wacha (five innings, one hit allowed) impressing early.