Ranking Patriots’ Seven Biggest Roster Needs After DeVante Parker Trade

The New England Patriots made a high-profile addition to Mac Jones’ supporting cast over the weekend, swinging a trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

With Parker now aboard and less than a month remaining until the 2022 NFL Draft, here’s an updated ranking of the Patriots’ biggest roster needs:

1. Cornerback

The Patriots already had a paper-thin cornerback group in 2021. Then they lost Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson in free agency and replaced him with two veterans (Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler) who won’t be locks to make the roster this summer. New England’s offseason approach hints at a shift toward more zone coverage, which would lessen the requirement for the type of star-caliber corners the Patriots have rostered for much of the last decade (Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Jackson). But this group badly needs an influx of young talent, even if Mitchell and Butler both pan out. Potential targets who could be available in the late first or early second round include Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr., Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Auburn’s Roger McCreary and Michigan’s Dax Hill (a slot/safety hybrid who’s been frequently liked to New England).

2. Off-ball linebacker

A lack of youth, speed and explosiveness at the second level hamstrung the Patriots’ defense during their late-season nosedive, and this position group remains a work in progress. New England re-signed Ja’Whaun Bentley and traded for Mack Wilson but should be eyeing additional upgrades. With no shortage of impressive options in this year’s draft (Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, Utah’s Devin Lloyd, Wyoming’s Chad Muma, Montana State’s Troy Andersen and Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal, to name a few), it would be somewhat surprising if the Patriots didn’t nab a new ‘backer on Day 1 or 2.

3. Guard

If the season started today, James Ferentz likely would be the Patriots’ No. 1 option at left guard. That’s not ideal. Mike Onwenu should be able to slide into Shaq Mason’s vacated right guard spot without a precipitous dropoff, but there’s no obvious replacement for Ted Karras and a lack of proven depth at all three interior positions. The Patriots have shown a willingness to start rookies on the offensive line, so they could look to land Karras’ successor through the draft. Boston College’s Zion Johnson could be in play at No. 21 overall, with Chattanooga’s Cole Strange among the potential mid-round options.

4. Edge rusher

Right now, it’s Matthew Judon and … who? Josh Uche? Ronnie Perkins? Anfernee Jennings? If the Patriots are confident some or all of those players can take on significantly larger roles in 2022, then this would rank lower on their priority list. But it’s currently unclear how they plan to replace Kyle Van Noy, who played 75.1% of defensive snaps this past season before being cut last month. The Patriots also traded away Chase Winovich, who played sparingly on defense in 2021. Uche played just 21.9% of defensive snaps, and neither Perkins (rookie redshirt) nor Jennings (injured reserve) saw game action.

5. Wide receiver

The Parker trade gave the Patriots an experienced perimeter receiver with a track record of solid production (along with a concerning injury history). Having him aboard certainly will improve their receiving corps, which was led in 2021 by Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. But New England still lacks the type of uber-quick slot receiver it’s traditionally featured in its offense, and this year’s draft class is overflowing with wideout talent. Perhaps adding Parker will prompt the Patriots to focus on other positions with their early-round picks, but there are several intriguing prospects expected to be available on Day 3, including UCLA slot Kyle Philips.