Ravens Trade Marquise “Hollywood” Brown To Cardinals For First-Rounder

The Ravens and Cardinals pulled off a draft-day trade

Leading up to the NFL draft on Thursday night, there was plenty of speculation that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be on the move.

Instead, another marquee wide receiver is heading to a different team.

The Baltimore Ravens decided to trade Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick, as announced by the team. The Cardinals also received the Ravens No. 100 overall in the deal.

The trade for the Cardinals brings in another playmaker for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who has looked for a new contract this offseason.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Brown has dynamic ability and put together a productive campaign last season in his third year in the NFL. Brown hauled in 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

With Brown heading to Arizona, it’s a reunion for him and Murray as the duo played together at Oklahoma.

Brown wasn’t the only big-time wide receiver traded on draft night. The Tennessee Titans also moved A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

