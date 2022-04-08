Who Will Be Red Sox’s 2022 Breakout Performer? Here Are Our Predictions

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox exceeded expectations in 2021 thanks in large to several players bringing their games to the next level.

Garrett Whitlock, for instance, became a stabilizing force in Boston’s bullpen, while Nathan Eovaldi earned his first career All-Star selection as a legitimate ace atop the Red Sox’s rotation. Kiké Hernández, who played tremendous defense in center field, tied Xander Bogaerts for the team lead in bWAR (4.9), and Hunter Renfore jacked 31 home runs in his lone season with the club.

The end result: 92 regular-season wins, a victory over the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game and a four-game dismissal of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series. The Red Sox took the Houston Astros to six games in the AL Championship Series before their magical run ended.

So, who will break out for Boston in 2022? We asked the NESN Digital staff that very question.

Lauren Campbell: Tanner Houck, RHP

The Red Sox will be depending on Houck early in the season with Chris Sale sidelined until at least June. The stuff is there, and this will be the year Houck gets his command under control and is able to get through opposing lineups a third time without trouble.

Jenna Ciccotelli: Tanner Houck, RHP

He was an important part of the Red Sox in 2021, and based on that performance and the current state of the Red Sox rotation, he seems to be a lock to stick around in the majors for the full 2022 season. He’ll need to play a huge role for Boston in 2022.

Mike Cole: Kutter Crawford, RHP

Call me crazy, but I get some Garrett Whitlock vibes from Crawford, who could fill a role similar to the one Whitlock thrived in last season. And if the Sox move Whitlock to the rotation (which they should), it seemingly opens a spot for someone like Crawford to grab.