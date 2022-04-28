Red Sox Add To 40-Man Roster, Claim Outfielder Off Waivers From Giants

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox did some roster-building before their series finale against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday.

Boston has claimed outfielder Jaylin Davis off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants, the club announced through a press release Thursday afternoon. Davis, who now is a member of the Red Sox’s 40-man roster, was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

The 27-year-old started this season with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, where he batted .295 with seven extra-base hits and seven RBIs across 10 contests. Davis has appeared in a total of 26 Major League Baseball games, all with the Giants, dating back to the 2019 season. A 2015 24th-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins, Davis owns a career .159 batting average with two home runs, four RBIs and a stolen base at the big league level.

The Red Sox entered the matinee matchup against the Blue Jays in eye of a four-game series split with their American League East rival. Boston’s road trip will continue with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles starting Friday night.