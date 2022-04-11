Red Sox Bullpen Dominating In Early Season As Team Takes On Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox bullpen is showing early signs of greatness after three games.

Boston heads to Detroit to take on the Tigers in the second series of the early season. Michael Wacha will get his first start as part of the Red Sox but will have a bullpen ready to back him up when he needs it.

Through three games, the bullpen leads the American League in overall ERA at 0.69. The team will hope to carry those low numbers all season long.

For more on the bullpen, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.