Red Sox Bullpen Is Playing Much Better Than Anticipated To Start Season

The Boston Red Sox dropped the opening series against the New York Yankees but were able to win the final game of the weekend Sunday night, a 4-3 verdict.

Entering the season, one perceived area of weakness for Boston was the bullpen, but the group had an impressive showing in New York.

“Thought you should know: The Red Sox relievers faced 52 batters in the first three games and gave up just nine hits and one earned run,” WEEI’s Rob Bradford tweeted.

The one earned run was let up by Garrett Whitlock, who fans should not be concerned about after a 1.96 ERA in 2021. The 25-year-old pitcher threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings on Opening Day with four strikeouts before allowing a solo shot to D.J. LeMahieu, a ball that would not have gone out in any other MLB park.

The Red Sox road trip continues with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers starting on Monday at 5:10 p.m. ET.