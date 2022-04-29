Red Sox Make Slew Of Roster Moves Ahead Of Game Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox shuffled their roster with several moves ahead of their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Boston reinstated pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck, who were both on the restricted list for the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, while promoting Franchy Cordero to the active roster from Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox also recalled Jaylin Davis, who Boston claimed off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Friday. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement of the moves.

By adding four players to the roster, Boston made corresponding moves with four other players. The most notable of the bunch was designating Travis Shaw for assignment. Shaw struggled mightily at the plate this season, going hitless in 19 at-bats.

The Red Sox sent down pitchers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber to Worcester along with outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

The Red Sox begin a three-game set with their American League East counterpart in the Orioles on Friday night from Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and you can catch coverage of the game on NESN.