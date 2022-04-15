Red Sox Dedicate Fenway Park Broadcast Booth To Jerry Remy

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox ensured Jerry Remy’s monumental impact on the team will never be forgotten.

Prior to Friday’s home opener, the Red Sox named the broadcast booth at Fenway Park after the late Remy, who died this past October following a courageous battle with cancer. The Sox unveiled a plaque next to the booth commemorating the honor.

After a 10-year career in the major leagues, including playing for Boston from 1978 to 1984, Remy spent 33 years on the Red Sox television broadcast as a color analyst for NESN. He was the longest-tenured broadcaster in Red Sox history.

Forever and always the Jerry Remy Booth ?? pic.twitter.com/8x97xGB5gx — NESN (@NESN) April 15, 2022

The plaque honoring Remy, which all those entering the booth will see, reads in part, “Known for his hometown perspective and humor, ‘RemDawg’ made an indelible mark on Red Sox Nation because he was a New Englander through and through — he was genuine, he knew the game of baseball and he loved the Red Sox to his core.”

Dennis Eckersley, the current color analyst for Red Sox television broadcasts on NESN, reflected on what it was like to be in the “Jerry Remy Booth” on Opening Day without the RemDawg.

“This was Jerry Remy’s booth,” Eckersley said Friday on NESN’s pregame coverage. “I walked in today and there’s a plague outside the booth and that’s the first thing I saw. I came here and, for me, I could always see him sitting in his chair long before anybody ever got here. And I get there and that look on his face, he’d look up at me.