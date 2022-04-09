Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Explains Decision To Keep Nick Pivetta In Late

After an energizing start courtesy of an Alex Verdugo home run, the Boston Red Sox lost steam on both sides of the ball and paid the price.
The Red Sox ended up falling to the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium by a score of 4-2.
Boston’s lead held until the fourth inning when Nick Pivetta turned a strong start into a shaky one. Pivetta allowed a two-run home run, which obviously was the most notable part of the damage, but he also walked two batters. He remained on the mound until the sixth inning, when he allowed what ultimately would be the winning home run for New York.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he did not regret keeping Pivetta in as long as they did because he worked up to being able to throw 90 pitches across six innings during spring training.
“He gave us 5 2/3 (innings) of solid baseball,” Cora told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Four runs against that team is a solid start.”
Pivetta said he was not surprised that Cora sent him back out for the sixth inning.
“My pitch count was still pretty low,” he said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “In that situation, that’s just what I expect to happen. That’s the pitcher I am, that’s who I want to be. I want to be able to go out for the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, whatever. That’s just how it is.”
The Red Sox were shorthanded in the bullpen since they are saving Garrett Whitlock in an attempt to use him to piggyback a starter in Detroit, and Matt Barnes is injured. Additionally, the Red Sox used six relievers, including Whitlock, behind Nathan Eovaldi on Friday.
Cora said the shorthanded bullpen was not the only factor in choosing to keep Pivetta on the mound.
“It is what it is. I don’t think it has to do anything with the bullpen,” Cora said. “It’s just a matter of trusting our guy going six where we’re at bullpen-wise today. It felt like because of the (Barnes) situation, we were a little bit short.”
Here are more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:
— Cora revealed more information about the status of Barnes, who has been unavailable due to a tight back. The closer will throw before the game tomorrow, and the results will determine whether or not he remains on the active roster or hits the injured list.
“Hopefully he gets on the mound tomorrow, he’ll be ready for Detroit. But if that’s not the case, we have to start talking about probably an IL stint,” Cora said.
— In addition to his offense so far, Verdugo also has been making an impact in the field with stellar diving catches when they are needed most.
“I’ve got to go for a Gold Glove this year,” Verdugo told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I just figure you can’t do it on the offense side every single time, but the defense side is something we can control. I just try to do everything I can and make it easier on my pitchers.”
— There’s no reason to be discouraged about an 0-2 start. The Red Sox started the 2021 season 0-3, and things ended up working out pretty well.
— The Red Sox return to action as ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball selection in the series finale against the Yankees. Coverage returns to NESN on Monday as Boston travels to face the Detroit Tigers.