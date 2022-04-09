Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Explains Decision To Keep Nick Pivetta In Late

NESN Logo Sign In

After an energizing start courtesy of an Alex Verdugo home run, the Boston Red Sox lost steam on both sides of the ball and paid the price.

The Red Sox ended up falling to the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium by a score of 4-2.

Boston’s lead held until the fourth inning when Nick Pivetta turned a strong start into a shaky one. Pivetta allowed a two-run home run, which obviously was the most notable part of the damage, but he also walked two batters. He remained on the mound until the sixth inning, when he allowed what ultimately would be the winning home run for New York.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he did not regret keeping Pivetta in as long as they did because he worked up to being able to throw 90 pitches across six innings during spring training.

“He gave us 5 2/3 (innings) of solid baseball,” Cora told reporters after the win, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Four runs against that team is a solid start.”

Pivetta said he was not surprised that Cora sent him back out for the sixth inning.

“My pitch count was still pretty low,” he said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “In that situation, that’s just what I expect to happen. That’s the pitcher I am, that’s who I want to be. I want to be able to go out for the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, whatever. That’s just how it is.”