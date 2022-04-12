Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Gives Credit To Tigers Pitcher After Tough Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Detroit Tigers by a final score of 3-1 to open their second road series of the season on Monday.

The reason for the loss was clear, the Red Sox offense did not come to play. Boston’s lone run was produced by J.D. Martinez, who hit a 413-foot home run to break up Tigers starter Matt Manning’s perfect game through four.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not place blame on outside factors, and instead decided to credit the young right-handed pitcher opposing the Sox.

“This is not about traveling or whatever,” Cora told reporters after the game. “It’s more about that guy pitching and the guys that came in.”

Cora said that Manning’s velocity was one reason for the Red Sox offensive struggles.

“His fastball played better than expected,” Cora said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was getting on you, he has plus extension and then his velocity started picking up. When you see us hitting fly balls and fouling off fastballs up in the zone, then the fastball is getting on you.”

Manning allowed just one hit in six innings, which set the tone for a lackluster offensive performance for Boston. Martinez was the only one who made solid contact off of the 24-year-old pitcher, but still showed respect for his outing.