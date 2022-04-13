Red Sox Notes: Biggest Takeaway After Boston Wraps Up First Road Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

The first road trip of the Red Sox’s 2022 Major League Baseball season is in the books.

Boston moved to .500 with a 9-7 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. The Red Sox now are 3-1 in their last four games.

The game was highlighted by a six-run fourth inning against old friend Eduardo Rodriguez. Alex Verdugo had a sacrifice fly, Jackie Bradley Jr., Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers drove in runs on doubles and Trevor Story picked up an RBI-single.

Three runs in the sixth and we're right back in it! pic.twitter.com/f6K0ofpDeY — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 12, 2022

The offense picked a good game to come alive after struggling the last five with runners in scoring position. The Tigers made a valiant effort at a comeback thanks to a bullpen meltdown but Hansel Robles was able to save the day.

After the game, Hernández, who went 2-for-5 in the win, revealed the biggest takeaway from the road trip.

“The bats are waking up,” he told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “Pitching’s doing enough to keep us in games. For us as a lineup, it was just a matter of time and the bats came alive the last few games.”