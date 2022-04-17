Red Sox Notes: Eighth-Inning Rally Proves What Boston Is Capable Of

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox entered the 2022 campaign with one of the league’s most complete lineups and there’s a chance we look back on Sunday’s eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins as the coming out party.

The Red Sox, holding a mere one-run lead at the time, broke out for six runs on seven hits in the eighth inning and in turn ran away with a 8-1 victory over the Twins.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora referred to the win as Boston’s best offensive effort.

“And offensively, although it didn’t look great in the beginning, I do believe that was our best effort,” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Regardless if there was like 15 outs in 25 pitches, it looked like, it’s not that we were panicking or speeding up. We were executing our plan. We just missed a few pitches. And then after that, little by little, we did what we did and that was a good offensive effort.”

“Even if it was a 2-1 game, the final, I was very pleased with the at bats today,” Cora added. “It seems like we’re getting close to who we are.”

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (3-for-4, two runs, RBI) believes the group showcased what it’s capable of, too.

“Yeah, I mean, one through nine, we’re definitely up there with one of the best lineups in the game and it was just a mater of time,” Bogaerts told NESN’s Jahmai Webster during postgame coverage. “You know, a lot of guys were hitting the ball hard. We ran into some tough pitching, guys locating the ball well, our game plan has been well, but just some times you run into some bad luck. But overall, today was kind of like the offense we’re capable of.”