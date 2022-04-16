Red Sox Notes: How Tanner Houck Felt About Pitching Shutout Vs. Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck put together an excellent performance against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, and it helped Boston claim a 4-0 shutout at Fenway Park.

Houck threw a scoreless 5 2/3 innings with two hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

“I felt really good being out there again,” Houck said after the game, bouncing back from a three plus-inning start in his first outing this season. “Made some adjustments that I’m super happy with, pounded the zone a lot more, obviously continuing to grow and take steps in the right direction. So super happy with how it went tonight, get ready for five days from now.

“I felt pretty good with all the pitches — four-seam, two-seam, slider, had some really good splits today, as well,” Houck added. “So super happy with where everything’s at. Like I said, mechanics are coming along where I feel a lot more confident, easy to repeat, and just really excited for what the season has to bring.”

Houck specifically noted one area where he was trying to improve, and it came down to the speed in his delivery after allowing six hits and three walks against in Boston’s opening series against the New York Yankees.

“Just taking a minute. Truly just stepping off, just gathering myself, take a deep breath and sit there and just tell myself over and over again ‘Pound the zone. Pound the zone,’ ” Houck said. “After that and a few slight adjustments, talking with (pitching coach Dave Bush) between innings, everything started to finally click.”

The Red Sox now are 2-0 in games where Houck starts this season with his first victory on the campaign coming Saturday. Houck, of note, pitched deeper into Saturday’s game than he had at any time last season.