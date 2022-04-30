Red Sox Notes: Ninth Inning Continues To Be Adventure For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

It has become an early trend for the Boston Red Sox this season. Nothing comes easy for this ball club.

It was that way again Friday night as the Red Sox looked poised to cruise to a shutout win, only they had to go to two relievers in the ninth inning to hold on to beat the Baltimore Orioles, 3-1, at Camden Yards.

Out of Boston’s 22 games this season, 13 of them have been decided by two runs or fewer.

The Red Sox, who are using a closer by committee strategy, turned to Hansel Robles to close things out in the ninth inning after Rich Hill, Tanner Houck and Jake Diekman combined to throw eight scoreless innings.

Robles, who had gone the previous 23 outings dating back to last year without giving up an earned run, promptly served up a home run to the first batter he faced in Ryan Mountcastle. Robles unraveled a little more after that, allowing a single to Austin Hays before committing his second balk of the season to move Hays into scoring position.

“Hansel has been great for us,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “It just happened that today he had to grind.”

Robles then got two fly-ball outs and Cora then went to Matt Strahm. Strahm walked the first batter he faced in Anthony Santander to turn the pressure up more as the Orioles brought the winning run to the plate in pinch-hitter Chris Owings.