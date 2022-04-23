Red Sox Notes: Offense Disappeared, Leading To Nail-Biting Win Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox bullpen had fans everywhere holding their breath as they fought (successfully, in the end) to maintain a 4-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Trevor Story made a game-saving grab to end things after a shaky showing from Jake Diekman, who walked the bases loaded before Matt Barnes came in to work his way out of the three-on, two-out jam.

However, it shouldn’t have come down to that.

The Red Sox were dominating the Rays early, rushing out to a 4-1 lead and rattling 11 hits off of starter Corey Kluber. Every player but Bobby Dalbec and Travis Shaw recorded a hit.

But after the fifth inning, that powerful offense — a lack of which has plagued the Red Sox for most of its losses this season — suddenly was nowhere to be found. Boston did not get a hit after the fifth inning.

Bench coach Will Venable, serving as acting manager as Alex Cora is sidelined due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, was pleased with the effort and said the Red Sox did what they set out to do entering the contest.

“That was a great job by us,” Venable said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We came into the game just kind of talking about the fact that we wanted to get them in the zone, we wanted to use the whole field, and they executed their plan. I know that later on in the game, once the bullpen came in, there were some other challenges for us. But big step forward for the guys in kind of executing what we came out here to do today.”