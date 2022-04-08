Red Sox Notes: Why Alex Cora Didn’t Use Matt Barnes In Loss To Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are carrying 15 pitchers on their roster and used seven of them in Friday’s Opening Day loss to the New York Yankees.

Matt Barnes, however, was not one of them.

Manager Alex Cora revealed in spring training that Barnes found “something mechanically” and was hopeful it was fixed after a dreadful ending to the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

Barnes was lights out for the first half of last season and nearly unhittable, but after the All-Star break things unfolded and he even was getting left off postseason rosters. Cora didn’t name a specific closer to begin the new season, but many thought we’d at least get a look at Barnes during Friday’s game.

Instead, Cora elected to use Garrett Whitlock, Hanel Robles, Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford and Jake Diekman.

So, what was the reason?

“He has a tight back so he was unable to (pitch),” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.