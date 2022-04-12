Red Sox Notes: Why Pitchers Deserve Credit For Comeback Win Over Tigers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox literally pulled out all the stops to overcome the Detroit Tigers.

Perhaps that’s why Red Sox manager Alex Cora and third baseman Rafael Devers were in a credit-giving mood Tuesday, following Boston’s 5-3 comeback win over Detroit. The Red Sox benefitted from solid starting pitching, better relief pitching and some timely hitting to erase a three-run deficit in the sixth inning and ultimately earn the victory.

Devers went three-for-five, and his two RBIs and two runs scored were key components of Boston’s late rally. However, he was full of praise for pitchers Rich Hill, Hirokazu Sawamura and Garrett Whitlock for keeping Tigers batters in check until their Red Sox counterparts could spring to life.

” … The most-important thing was that we were able to get the win,” Devers said, as seen in NESN’s postgame coverage. “I did well, but the pitching did an outstanding job keeping us in the game, and we were able to pull away and get the win today.”

The Red Sox struggled at the plate Monday in their series-opening loss and in the first five innings of Tuesday’s matchup against the Tigers. Devers praised the team for staying in the game until the offense exploded.

“It’s part of baseball. Obviously there’s gonna be some times where we have some slow stretches (of difficulty), but at the end of the day, we just continue to battle and we want to pull this one off … and we just did everything we had to do in order to get that win.”

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Tigers: