Red Sox Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster Before Series Against Yankees

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday made a few last-minute tweaks and finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox selected infielder Travis Shaw and reliever Hansel Robles to the major league roster. Both players participated in big league spring training as non-roster invitees.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston designated right-handers Eduard Bazardo and Ralph Garza Jr. for assignment.

As expected, left-hander Josh Taylor will be sidelined to begin the season. He’s been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to April 4) with a low back strain.

Chris Sale and James Paxton previously were placed on the 60-day IL while recovering from a rib cage stress fracture and Tommy John surgery, respectively.

It’s worth noting teams are allowed to carry 28 players on their active roster to begin the season, an agreement made by MLB and the MLB Players Association to account for a truncated spring training in wake of the 99-day lockout. This is expected to stay in effect through May 1, at which point active rosters will go back to the usual 26 players.

So, without further ado, here’s the Red Sox’s full 28-man roster ahead of Friday’s season opener against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.