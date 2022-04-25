Red Sox Place Two Players On Restricted List Before Series In Toronto

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday, before beginning a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, that pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford have been placed on the restricted list.

The Red Sox added fellow right-handers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber to the active major league roster to assume the spots vacated by Houck and Crawford.

There were questions in recent days about which players would be unable to make the trip to Toronto, with COVID-19 vaccination required to travel into and out of Canada. Houck already revealed he’s not vaccinated, and that he’ll only be joined on the restricted list by one player is a welcome development for the Red Sox, who still are trying to find their footing to begin the 2022 season and now face a loaded Blue Jays team.

Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Michael Wacha are slated to start the first three games of the Red Sox’s series in Toronto. Garrett Whitlock could take the ball Thursday afternoon after dominating over four shutout innings Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays in his first career big league start.

The Red Sox own a 7-9 record after dropping two of three to the Rays over the weekend. The Blue Jays sit atop the American League East alongside the New York Yankees with a 10-6 record.

Houck tossed 1 2/3 innings Sunday at Tropicana Field. He didn’t yield a run and struck out two as the Red Sox fell to the Rays 5-2.

Crawford last pitched Saturday in relief of Whitlock, allowing only one hit and striking out five over three scoreless frames.