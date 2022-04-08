Seven Random (And Bold?) Red Sox Predictions For 2022 MLB Season

3. Garrett Whitlock will join the rotation… and stick in the rotation

Whitlock, who fought for the No. 5 spot in the rotation during spring training, is set to begin the season in the bullpen, likely piggybacking Rich Hill and pitching in multi-inning bursts. It’s an important role that could go a long way toward stabilizing an unpredictable unit, but it’s also not hard to imagine a scenario where Whitlock eventually takes advantage of an opening in the rotation and never looks back. His emergence as a reliable, consistent starter would be even more valuable to the Red Sox.

4. The Red Sox will trade for an outfielder

Vague? Sure. Which mostly is a reflection of how few options seemingly are available on the trade market right now. But guys will become available in time, as the contenders and pretenders start to separate themselves. And the Red Sox have a huge need for a right-handed-hitting outfielder — preferably one comfortable navigating the unique dimensions of right field at Fenway Park. The left-handed-hitting Jackie Bradley Jr. is coming off a difficult 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers and is best suited for a platoon role that’ll minimize his exposure to southpaws, and the idea of sticking J.D. Martinez and/or Christian Arroyo out on the grass is concerning.

5. Brayan Bello will be Boston’s closer down the stretch

The Red Sox will continue to groom Bello, arguably their top pitching prospect, as a starter to begin 2022. If he improves his command, fine-tunes his slider and irons out his delivery, there’s reason to believe he’ll ultimately find a long-term home in the rotation. But the Red Sox don’t have an obvious closer, and Bello is the type of hurler we often see arrive near the end of the season to make an immediate impact out of the bullpen. He’s equipped with a high-90s fastball and a devastating changeup — a repertoire that’ll play in the later innings — and while the 22-year-old has yet to pitch above Double-A, he’s already on the 40-man roster.

6. Triston Casas will finish among the top three in AL Rookie of the Year voting

Casas is starting the year at Triple-A Worcester. Just don’t expect him to stay there very long. A midseason call-up certainly seems within reason, especially if Bobby Dalbec struggles and first base again becomes an issue for Boston. Casas, a physically imposing presence in the batter’s box, has such an advanced offensive approach for someone his age (22) that he’ll be positioned to enjoy immediate success at the big league level. He’ll finish a notch below fellow rookies Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodríguez, who carved out Opening Day roles with the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners, respectively.

7. Nathan Eovaldi will sign a contract extension with the Red Sox

The Red Sox weren’t able to reach a contract extension with Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out next offseason, or Rafael Devers, who’s under club control through 2023. And Eovaldi told reporters Thursday he didn’t engage in contract talks with the organization despite his own impending free agency after the 2022 campaign. But Eovaldi also acknowledged he’s open to discussing a new deal during the season — something Bogaerts and Devers would prefer not to do — and the sides would be wise to explore extending what’s so far been a fruitful relationship.