Red Sox Prospect Off To Hot Start, Flashes Rare Power-Speed Combo

Boston Red Sox chief of baseball Chaim Bloom might have found his next hidden gem.

Red Sox shortstop prospect David Hamilton has been on fire to start the 2022 season in Double-A Portland. The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that featured Hunter Renfroe and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Hamilton is known for his speed, but has shown off the power as well in 2022.

David Hamilton belts his third home run of the year. pic.twitter.com/CX1JCGmzU7 — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) April 23, 2022

Hamilton is now hitting .340 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 13 games. He also has ten stolen bases in 11 attempts.

It’s safe to say that Hamilton is making his presence known in the Red Sox farm system.