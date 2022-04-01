Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Blaze Jordan Will Go As Far As Bat Takes Him

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Blaze Jordan.
A powerful bat is promising at any level of an organization, and the Red Sox certainly have one in the lower levels of their system with 2020 draft pick Blaze Jordan.
Jordan has been an internet sensation for some time, but can that translate to major league baseball?
Let’s examine.
Jordan’s story
Jordan is a highly touted prospect, but smoke may not lead to fire here. The Mississippi native won the High School Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game in 2019 and anyone who lurks around baseball YouTube likely has seen at least one highlight reel that proves he can pack a punch at the plate.
The Red Sox drafted him in the third round in 2020, luring him away from his Mississippi State commitment. But he hasn’t had much professional experience since. He appeared in 19 games at the rookie level in 2021 then saw nine games in Low-A Salem. He also participated in the Fall Instructional League in 2020 and 2022 Winter Warm-Up.
Scouting report
There’s no doubt that the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jordan has promising power. But at this stage, it’s not definite that that will translate to the big leagues, considering he has struggled to hit more advanced pitching as his young career has progressed.
“He’s had some swing-and-miss in his game,” Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, told NESN.com last week. “I think that’s always going to be the case with guys like him. That’s fine, as long as you keep it under control. He had some good swings going the other way, which was good to see. He definitely hits the ball hard. I think the biggest thing is definitely the contact.”
Cundall noted Jordan has “limited defensive value” and projects as a first baseman, but his powerful bat alone — at least at its current level — won’t be enough to push him up through the system and into the major leagues. He’s not fast and his arm strength is average, so his bat will be what breaks him into the bigs.
“That power gives him some margin of error,” Cundall said. “But it’s not massive, because other aspects of the game are definitely lacking.”
Most likely outcome: At this stage, it’s early to say. After all, Jordan has just 28 games out of high school and only nine of them outside of the rookie league. There’s promise, but it’s not clear exactly how much just yet.
Best-case scenario: Jordan learns to control his swing in the upper levels of the majors and eventually breaks through as an everyday player as a designated hitter/first baseman.
SoxProspects ranking: No. 7
Jordan is a corner infielder, and the Red Sox already have one atop their prospect rankings. Perhaps you’ve heard of Triston Casas, who likely is part of Boston’s infield of the future alongside shortstop Marcelo Mayer and second baseman Nick Yorke, all of whom Cundall — and the rest of the scouting world — is very high on.
Casas buries Jordan deeper on the rankings, and likely the future depth chart.
Fenway forecast
Jordan still is young, and at 19 years old (he re-classified while in high school to get into the draft earlier), he still has to mature and develop his game before he can get a shot at the big leagues. But that’s to be expected, considering his limited professional experience.
This season will present the first real opportunity for fans, evaluators and staff alike to get a look at what Jordan could bring, and it’ll be up to him to prove he belongs.
“The power is there, but it’s too early to say where it’s going to go,” Cundall said. “He’s definitely got a chance, but right now it’s on him to go out there and show that those contact concerns … are not an issue and the hit tool will be there enough to allow the power to actualize.”
As it stands, he has a projected ETA of late 2024. But he’ll only go as far as his bat can take him.