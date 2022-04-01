Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Blaze Jordan Will Go As Far As Bat Takes Him

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Blaze Jordan.

A powerful bat is promising at any level of an organization, and the Red Sox certainly have one in the lower levels of their system with 2020 draft pick Blaze Jordan.

Jordan has been an internet sensation for some time, but can that translate to major league baseball?

Let’s examine.

Jordan’s story

Jordan is a highly touted prospect, but smoke may not lead to fire here. The Mississippi native won the High School Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game in 2019 and anyone who lurks around baseball YouTube likely has seen at least one highlight reel that proves he can pack a punch at the plate.

The Red Sox drafted him in the third round in 2020, luring him away from his Mississippi State commitment. But he hasn’t had much professional experience since. He appeared in 19 games at the rookie level in 2021 then saw nine games in Low-A Salem. He also participated in the Fall Instructional League in 2020 and 2022 Winter Warm-Up.

Scouting report

There’s no doubt that the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jordan has promising power. But at this stage, it’s not definite that that will translate to the big leagues, considering he has struggled to hit more advanced pitching as his young career has progressed.