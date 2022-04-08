Red Sox Prospect Ryan Fitzgerald Stays Hot, Homers Twice For WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

There is no hotter hitter on the planet than Red Sox prospect Ryan Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald hit .313 with four home runs and nine RBIs in just 20 plate appearances during the shortened Red Sox spring training camp.

Picking up where he left off, Fitzgerald hit a home run in his first game of the Triple-A season on Tuesday. Just two days later, the super-utility man homered in the top of the first inning versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (yes, really) to get the scoring started, 1-0 Worcester.

Fitzy ?, evergreen tweet



1-0 WooSox pic.twitter.com/53RojqTKrN — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 7, 2022

In the fifth inning, Fitzgerald took a 2-2 tie and made it 4-2 Worcester by launching a pull-side bomb over the right-field fence.

Just another trip for Fitzy's flow pic.twitter.com/ilgzXrD4Qs — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 8, 2022

Midway through his third game of the season for Triple-A Worcester, the 27-year-old is hitting .316 with three home runs and five RBIs.