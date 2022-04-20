Red Sox Reinstate Christian Vázquez From COVID-19 Related Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a short stint on the COVID-19 related injured list for Christian Vázquez as the Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday the team had reinstated the catcher.

Vázquez was placed on the COVID-19 related IL on Tuesday along with infielder Jonathan Araúz. Vázquez will be active for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Connor Wong benefitted from the absence of Vázquez and fellow catcher Kevin Plawecki, who remains on the COVID-related IL along with Araúz. Wong caught Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday in Boston’s 2-1 victory over Toronto and was scheduled to get a second consecutive start Wednesday, but the return of Vázquez could allow Boston’s starting catcher to return behind the dish for Nick Pivetta’s third start of the season.

To make room for Vázquez, the Red Sox optioned Ronaldo Hernández back to Triple-A Worcester.

Vázquez, because he was vaccinated, needed to test negative twice in order to clear MLB protocols.