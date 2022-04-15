Red Sox Release Hype Video Ahead Of Home Opener That Will Get You Pumped

It's good to be home

At long last the Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday.

Boston begins a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins to kick off its first homestand of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. The Red Sox look to carry their momentum and stretch their win streak to three.

To get you ready for the game, the Red Sox official Twitter account released a hype video that will be sure to get you pumped up.

Nick Pivetta will get the ball for Boston with first pitch slated for 2:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the pregame festivities beginning at 12:30 p.m. on NESN.

