Alex Cora Joins Red Sox In Toronto As Boston Gets Set To Face Blue Jays

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has joined the team in Toronto ahead of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Cora, who missed the last six games after testing testing positive for COVID-19, was on hand at Rogers Centre, as first reported by MLB’s Ian Browne. Cora confirmed to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he was in Toronto. Browne indicated that “all signs” pointed to Cora managing the third game of the four-game series.

Boston enters Wednesday’s contest having lost four straight games, including each of the last two in Toronto. The Red Sox have suffered two walk-off defeats in the past four games, as well.

Cora tested positive April 21 right before the Red Sox faced the Blue Jays in the series finale at Fenway Park. He did not travel with the Red Sox when they departed for Tampa Bay to begin a three-game series. Cora, as expressed by acting manager Will Venable, was experiencing minor symptoms. He is both vaccinated and boosted.

The Red Sox will face the Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. You can watch it all on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.