Red Sox Rumors: Infielder Travis Shaw Designated For Assignment

In what hardly was a surprising decision, the Red Sox on Friday reportedly designated Travis Shaw for assignment.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com first reported the news, which was confirmed by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Shaw struggled through the start of the 2022 season, his fourth overall in Boston. The 32-year-old had not reached base in 19 plate appearances spread across seven games and had seven strikeouts.

A ninth-round pick by the Red Sox out of Kent State in 2011, Shaw spent the first two seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the Red Sox before moving on to the Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays. He rejoined Boston for the closing stretch of 2021 after the team claimed him off waivers in August.

Shaw tested free agency before joining Boston for spring training. He ended up cracking the roster, but his role alongside Bobby Dalbec at first base didn’t pan out as the Red Sox had likely hoped.

Across eight seasons, Shaw slashed .237/.319/.437 in 733 career games.

The Red Sox are expected to recall Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move, per Cotillo.